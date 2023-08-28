ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 162,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at ASP Isotopes

In related news, Director Duncan Moore bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

About ASP Isotopes

ASPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 28,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

