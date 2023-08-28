Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma

In related news, insider Andrew Gengos purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,012 shares of company stock worth $242,884. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,683. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.