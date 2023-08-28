Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
In related news, insider Andrew Gengos purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,012 shares of company stock worth $242,884. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
ATHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
