AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.16. 330,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,793. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.79.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $7,870,454.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,143,232 shares in the company, valued at $723,961,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,029 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

