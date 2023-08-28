Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. CL King began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Get Axonics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXNX

Axonics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,635. Axonics has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Axonics by 283.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 456,659 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Axonics by 244.2% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 407,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Axonics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.