Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Blur has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $104.70 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 877,388,317.1613394 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.22152247 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $73,822,546.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.