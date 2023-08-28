BMO Capital Markets Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $232.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $224.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk stock opened at $215.92 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

