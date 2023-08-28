Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 1,800 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $11,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097,934 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,004.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $6,210.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $12,240.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $17,226.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $20,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $17,332.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $15,325.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $11,034.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $11,286.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PRT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,034. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 159.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

