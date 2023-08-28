Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,564 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,098,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,222,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL traded up $5.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $384.25. 93,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,564. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

