Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 2.0% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.02. 1,265,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,249. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

