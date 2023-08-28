Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.17. 911,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.39.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

