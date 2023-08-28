Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.44. 531,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

