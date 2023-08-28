byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the July 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in byNordic Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,868 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in byNordic Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of byNordic Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,893. byNordic Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on technology growth companies in the northern part of Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.