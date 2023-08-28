Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

CPZ stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 15.30. 32,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.45. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 17.70.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

