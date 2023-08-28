Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $16.86

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $17.47. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 157 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

