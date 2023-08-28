Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.96

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.96 and last traded at C$49.61, with a volume of 71608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.8682656 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

