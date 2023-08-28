Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Update

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:CCCMF remained flat at $27.00 during trading hours on Monday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.
