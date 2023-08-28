Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCBG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CCBG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.37. 16,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,046. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

