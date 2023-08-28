Casper Price Tops $0.0360 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $406.31 million and $2.77 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,969,759,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,278,985,173 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,968,111,459 with 11,277,432,021 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03629356 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,553,687.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

