Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,755,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day moving average is $146.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

