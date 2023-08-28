Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.77

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 1312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

CPYYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

