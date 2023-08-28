Charles Lim Capital Ltd Purchases 50,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 9.3% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,485. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
