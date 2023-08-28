Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,022,000 after buying an additional 1,090,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after buying an additional 10,245,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,216,000 after buying an additional 175,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,151,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,223,000 after buying an additional 252,122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $42.95. 1,581,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

