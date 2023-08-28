Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,090,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 39.44% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $225,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $956,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWZ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $24.17. 542,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,616. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.