Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 21,920 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $89,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,177,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.93. 2,624,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,026. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.