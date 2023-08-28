Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Accenture worth $1,232,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after buying an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.91. 1,233,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,040. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.39. The stock has a market cap of $213.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.