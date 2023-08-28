Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 154,130 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,202,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,148,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,130,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

