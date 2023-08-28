Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.84 Billion Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,839,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,537. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $299.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

