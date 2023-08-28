Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 243.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,025,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,632,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,651,910. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

