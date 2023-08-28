Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $901,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,414,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,459,000 after acquiring an additional 424,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,346. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

