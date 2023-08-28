Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 832,297 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,728,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 832,297 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Newmont worth $770,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. 4,844,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,793,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

