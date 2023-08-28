Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the July 31st total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.6 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
