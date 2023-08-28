China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 5.4 %

CJJD opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

