CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 27.5% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.79. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

