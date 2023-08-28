CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 27.5% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCPGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.79. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCPFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.