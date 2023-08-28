CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Up 27.5% in August

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CHS Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHSCP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.79. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CHS has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.
CHS Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.