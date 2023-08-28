Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $12.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

