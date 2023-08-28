Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $12.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.