CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.21% of QUALCOMM worth $308,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $110.65. 2,027,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

