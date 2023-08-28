Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Clariant Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $15.72 on Monday. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614. Clariant has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70.

Clariant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Clariant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.11%.

About Clariant

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

