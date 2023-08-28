Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson stock remained flat at $35.20 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,840 ($48.99) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

