Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson stock remained flat at $35.20 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,840 ($48.99) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clarkson

About Clarkson

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.