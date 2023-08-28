Coastwise Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,257 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE F traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.01. 5,450,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,490,043. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.