Comparing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Carbon Streaming and Magic Empire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 3 1 0 2.25 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 318.67%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -649.08% -10.15% -9.34% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Magic Empire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 281.13 -$12.90 million ($0.16) -5.60 Magic Empire Global $1.43 million 18.28 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Free Report)

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.