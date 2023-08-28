Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Up 14.3%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 211,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 441,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.36.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

