Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Sells $123,601.05 in Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $123,601.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $28.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Water by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 763,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 188,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Water by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 99,023 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

