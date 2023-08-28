Contrasting WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and McGrath RentCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Mobile Mini $2.14 billion 3.77 $339.54 million $2.42 16.94 McGrath RentCorp $822.15 million 3.06 $115.14 million $7.04 14.61

WillScot Mobile Mini has higher revenue and earnings than McGrath RentCorp. McGrath RentCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WillScot Mobile Mini, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.4% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of WillScot Mobile Mini shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WillScot Mobile Mini and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Mobile Mini 21.93% 22.32% 6.07% McGrath RentCorp 22.16% 14.47% 6.35%

Risk & Volatility

WillScot Mobile Mini has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WillScot Mobile Mini and McGrath RentCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot Mobile Mini 0 0 6 0 3.00 McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. McGrath RentCorp has a consensus price target of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WillScot Mobile Mini is more favorable than McGrath RentCorp.

Summary

WillScot Mobile Mini beats McGrath RentCorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Livermore, California.

