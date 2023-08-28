Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $9.13 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,337. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.