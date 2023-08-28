Cosmos Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $7.23 or 0.00027693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $71.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

