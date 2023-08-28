Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 5.9% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 114.8% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.28. 693,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $545.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

