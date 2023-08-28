Critical Contrast: Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Free Report) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group and Home Point Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Home Point Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00

Home Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Home Point Capital has a consensus price target of $2.04, indicating a potential downside of 12.00%. Given Home Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Home Capital Group is more favorable than Home Point Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Home Point Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Home Point Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Home Capital Group and Home Point Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.00 Home Point Capital $255.60 million 1.26 -$163.45 million ($2.24) -1.04

Home Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Home Point Capital. Home Point Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Home Capital Group and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Home Point Capital -63.98% -29.08% -6.07%

Summary

Home Capital Group beats Home Point Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand. The company also provides credit card and line of credit services, include Equityline Visa product, a home equity line of credit that is secured by residential property; and cash-secured and unsecured credit card products. In addition, it offers consumer retail lending services for durable household goods, such as water heaters and larger-ticket home improvement items; and consumer loans. Further, the company manages a treasury portfolio. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As of July 31, 2023, Home Point Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc.

