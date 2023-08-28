CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Purchases $32,310.68 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 634,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,484.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSP stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $14.67. 27,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at $283,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSP in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

