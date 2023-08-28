Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.66, but opened at $21.26. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 11,030,462 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

