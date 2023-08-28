Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.71). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 141.80% and a negative return on equity of 16,003.09%. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Free Report ) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Featured Articles

