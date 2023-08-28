Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EGO. CSFB cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,143. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

